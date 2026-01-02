SEC filing of the week: Pangaea Logistics appoints Weight Watchers chairman to its board

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

NEWPORT – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. has appointed Eugene I. Davis to its board of directors. In its filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 18, the company said Davis will replace Christina Tan, who resigned from her position. Pangaea did not explain why Tan has stepped down. “[Davis] brings a strong track record

NEWPORT –

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

has appointed Eugene I. Davis to its board of directors.

In its filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 18 , the company said Davis will replace

Christina Tan, who resigned from her position. Pangaea did not explain why Tan has stepped down.

“[Davis] brings a strong track record of helping boards and management teams refine strategy and drive value creation," said Richard du Moulin, chairman of Pangaea’s board of directors. "His perspective aligns closely with our priorities and will be a valuable addition as we continue to execute our strategy. On behalf of the board, I would also like to thank [Christina] for her contributions."

Davis, CEO and chairman of New Jersey-based PIRINATE Consulting Group LLC, i

s the chairman of the board of directors and the chairman of the audit committee of Weight Watchers International Inc. and is a member of the board of directors of Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc., the parent company of Spirit Airlines.

"I appreciate the opportunity to join Pangaea's Board," Davis said. "I look forward to working with management and my fellow directors to drive long-term shareholder returns."

On Dec. 10, increased

the size of its board of directors from nine to 10 members with the appointment of Paul M. Leand as part of its agreement with Strategic Shipping Inc.

Strategic Shipping also acquired 29% of Pangaea’s stock following the Newport company’s acquisition of 15 handy-size vessels in January 2025.

Strategic Shipping is a privately held company in the United Kingdom managed by M.T. Maritime Management LLC, located in Southport, Conn. T

an, CEO of M.T. Maritime Management, was appointed to the board in January 2025 after Strategic Shipping had become Pangaea's largest shareholder.