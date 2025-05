Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

NEWPORT – Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. reported a loss of $2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the $12.6 million profit the company reported a year prior. According to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 12, the company posted a loss of 3 cents per diluted share compared

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.

reported a loss of $2 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the $12.6 million profit the company reported a year prior.

posted a loss of 3 cents per diluted share compared to a profit of 26 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2024.

Pangaea, which provides logistics services to industrial customers that require the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, reported revenue of $122.8 million in the first quarter compared to $104 million the year prior.

Voyage revenue in the quarter totaled $190.6 million, compared to $87 million one year prior. Quarterly charter revenue decreased to $9.9 million from $15 million year over year.

"We showed disciplined execution during the first quarter, maintaining our cargo-focused strategy and delivering consistent premium TCE rates supported by our portfolio of long-term contracts," stated Mark Filanowski, CEO of Pangaea Logistics Solutions. "Our results reflected both the expected seasonal softness early in the quarter and increased market volatility driven by shifting U.S. trade policy dynamics."

“Strategically, we’re making progress integrating the Handysize fleet we acquired at the end of 2024, and that integration is already unlocking operational efficiencies across our broader platform,” Filanowski said.