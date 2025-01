Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

SEC filing of the week: Pangea completes acquisition of 15 cargo vessels

NEWPORT – Pangea Logistics Solutions Ltd. completed its acquisition of 15 handy-size vessels from Strategic Shipping Inc.

, Pangea issued 18 million shares of

its common stock to SSI equal to approximately 27.6% of the company’s outstanding common stock

in exchange for the 15 vessels. The ships were valued at approximately $271 million at the closing.

The approved acquisition increases Pangea's’ fleet to 41 vessels.

Handy-size cargo ships generally have a carrying capacity of up to 35,000 dead weight tons.

“We are starting the new year with an expanded complement of vessels that provide new offerings to existing and new clients of Pangaea and Strategic, along with a larger core of experienced people ready to address customer supply chain challenges with creativity and efficiency,” said Mark Filanowski, Pangaea’s CEO. “Our owned fleet of 41 ships in the range of handy to post-Panamax sizes, matched with our growing terminal operations, provide our customers with new alternatives for their dry-bulk logistics requirements.

“As we expand our fleet, we will also grow our cargo base and our operating fleet of chartered-in ships helping to maximize efficiencies through position arbitrage against our cargo book. This transformational transaction is an exciting new growth chapter for Pangaea.” Filanowski said.

Strategic Shipping Inc. is a privately held company in the United Kingdom managed by M.T. Maritime Management LLC, located in Southport, Conn.