SEC filing of the week: Rhode Island Spirits raises $165K

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Spirits LLC, which runs a distillery, tasting room and lounge in the Guild Brewing Co.'s co-op complex, has raised $165,000 in equity funding, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 16.
A total of seven investors took part in the offering that opened on April 23. The offering was fully sold.
Privately held Rhode Island Spirits filed a Form D with the SEC, generally used by startups, small companies, and private placements to comply with disclosure requirements when raising money privately without registering a public offering
Rhode Island Spirits was founded in 2019 by Cathy Plourde and Kara Larson. The company makes organic, gluten-free spirits featuring botanical and locally farmed and foraged ingredients.
The company operates the Rhodium Room and Distillery Bar at 40 Bayley St.