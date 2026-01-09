SEC filing of the week: Rhode Island Spirits raises $165K

By
-
RHODE ISLAND Spirits LLC, which runs a distillery and tasting room in Pawtucket, has raised $165,000 in equity funding.

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Spirits LLC, which runs a distillery, tasting room and lounge in the Guild Brewing Co.’s co-op complex, has raised $165,000 in equity funding, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 16.  A total of seven investors took part in the offering that opened on April

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Facing the Holidays with a Cancer Diagnosis

The holidays are often painted as a time of joy, tradition, and togetherness. But for…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR