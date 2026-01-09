Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Spirits LLC, which runs a distillery, tasting room and lounge in the Guild Brewing Co.’s co-op complex, has raised $165,000 in equity funding, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 16. A total of seven investors took part in the offering that opened on April

SEC filing of the week: Rhode Island Spirits raises $165K

PAWTUCKET – Rhode Island Spirits LLC, which runs a distillery, tasting room and lounge in the Guild Brewing Co.'s co-op complex, has raised $165,000 in equity funding, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Dec. 16

A total of seven investors took part in the offering that opened on April 23.

The offering was fully sold.

Rhode Island Spirits was founded in 2019 by Cathy Plourde and Kara Larson. The company makes organic, gluten-free spirits featuring

botanical and locally farmed and foraged ingredients.

The company operates the Rhodium Room and Distillery Bar at 40 Bayley St.

Privately held Rhode Island Spirits filed a Form D with the SEC, generally used by startups, small companies, and private placements to comply with disclosure requirements when raising money privately without registering a public offering