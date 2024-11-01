Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

SEC filing of the week: Scribl raises $250K for digital game development

PAWTUCKET – Scribl Inc.,

a collaborative digital game that utilizes creativity to build and measure human connection in the workplace, has raised $250,000.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Oct. 11 , Scribl raised the funding

utilizing a Simple Agreement for Future Equity with five accredited investors.

The funds will be used to build the company’s core product while accelerating the growth and adoption of Scribl across the corporate wellness space, said Matthew Kaplan, Scribl CEO and co-founder.

Scribl was founded in 2004 and employs 10 people. Its game is designed to empower individuals and organizations to thrive in a fun and meaningful way by employing creativity as a catalyst for belonging, engagement, empathy and trust.