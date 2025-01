Who is your Health Care Hero? We are accepting nominations.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, says it recorded a $768.7 million profit in 2024, marking an 11.4% decrease from the $867.8 million it made in 2023, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 17. For the fourth quarter, Webster – which has

STAMFORD, Conn. – Webster Financial Corp., the parent company of Webster Bank, says it recorded a $768.7 million profit in 2024, marking an 11.4% decrease from the $867.8 million it made in 2023, according to its filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 17

For the fourth quarter, Webster – which has seven branches in Rhode Island – said it had a profit of $177.8 million, down 4.1% from the $185.4 million the company reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.01 compared to $1.05 a year prior.

Webster said the f

ourth quarter 2024 results include securities repositioning losses of $56.9 million, pre-tax, and a deferred tax asset valuation adjustment of $29.4 million. Excluding these items, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.43 for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2024, compared to $1.46 a year ago.

“Our financial performance for the quarter and full year 2024 illustrate the power and resiliency of Webster’s business model,” said John R. Ciulla, Webster CEO and chairman. “At the same time, we are thoughtfully investing to facilitate future growth.”

The bank’s revenue for 2024 – interest and noninterest income – stood at $4.17 billion, up 5.8% from $3.94 billion reported in 2023.

Diluted earnings per share for the year fell to $4.38 per share from $4.19 the year prior.

Total deposits climbed to $62.4 billion as of Dec. 31, up $4.17 billion, or 6.7%, from a year ago. Meanwhile, total assets stood at $76.6 billion at the end of 2024, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 3.7% from a year earlier.