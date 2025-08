Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A second New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for participating in a conspiracy to defraud banks in 10 states, including Rhode Island, of approximately $143,000 U.S. District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. on July 29 sentenced JJaymark Larios, 23, of the Bronx, N.Y., to 24 months in prison followed

Another member of the conspiracy, Paul Kennan, 54, of the Bronx, N.Y., was charged and arrested in August 2024, and pleaded guilty in February to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud. McConnell sentenced Keenan on June 23 to 24 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, the two men, with other members of the conspiracy, recruited and organized individuals and obtained personal identifying information of at least 28 victim individuals, including their names, dates of birth, addresses, Social Security numbers and bank account information. They also obtained information for at least 20 business entities, including business names and banking information.

Members of the conspiracy then traveled with recruits to banks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and at least eight other states to cash bogus checks.

others, successfully defrauded 22 banks of a total of approximately $93,200.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christine Lowell.