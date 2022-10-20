Seekonk home that received R.I. architectural award sells for $1.03M

SEEKONK – A home that once earned an award from the American Institute of Architects Rhode Island – receiving praise for its floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized glass doors – was sold recently for $1.03 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the buyer in the deal.

The sale of 280 Prospect St. in Seekonk marked the third-highest residential property sale in the Massachusetts town so far this year, the real estate firm said, citing data from the Multiple Listing Service Pinergy system.

Lila Delman Compass represented the seller in the transaction.

The 2,200-square-foot property contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

- Advertisement -

Residential Properties described it as a “landmark home” in the town, due to its unique architecture designed by James Estes from Estes Twombly + Titrington Architects firm in Newport. In addition to its oversized windows, the home features an ascending style, with a taller left side of the building reaching up to a third floor, while the opposite wing of the building is 1.5 stories.

“Its ascending high-rise design offers increasingly secluded stories, from the two guest bedrooms and bath downstairs and second-floor primary bedroom and bath to the studio in the loft,” according to a description of the home by Residential Properties.

Located on 3.8 acres of hilly farmland with lots of trees, the home was built in 1987, according to property evaluation records posted online by Seekonk’s town government. Town assessors most recently valued the property as being worth $617,284, according to public records.

The sale of the property comes after it was put on the market for the first time after it was constructed for the owner in the 1980s, the real estate firm said.

The home was sold in early October by Maria Broz and Nathan Rosen, in their capacities as co-personal representatives to the estate of Mary Hermansen.

The property was bought by Sam Sager and Julia Browne, a married couple from Seekonk, according to a copy of the fiduciary’s deed, a public record documenting the transaction.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.