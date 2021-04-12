SEG accepting applications for summer incubator program

PROVIDENCE – Social Greenhouse Enterprise is accepting applications for its Summer 2021 Incubator Program for Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses, the organization announced Monday.

The application deadline is April 30.

The 10-week program is designed to help entrepreneurs launch a new business or fine-tune a business already in operation. Participants will engage in sessions that will cover business model planning, finances, marketing and other startup topics.

The program will begin on March 27 and will meet twice weekly over Zoom.

“SEG is a community that will welcome you in and support your growth,” said Jennifer Sahady, personal finance educator and 2020 SEG Incubator graduate. “Their staff are as passionate about your business idea as you are. They have the experts, resources and programs to help make your vision a reality. I highly recommend SEG to any entrepreneur!”

The incubator program is sponsored by the R.I. Department of Labor and Training’s Back to Work RI program, the Rhode Island Foundation, Central Providence Health Equity Zone, Citizens Bank Island Foundation, van Beuren Charitable Foundation and EMJP Fund for Philanthropy.

More information on the program may be found online.