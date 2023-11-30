SEG Welcomes Kim Keough to Leadership Team

Kim Keough joined Social Enterprise Greenhouse as its new Director of Development. She comes to SEG with expertise and proven experience in strategic communications, public relations, journalism, and content creation. Prior to joining the team, Kim worked in diverse roles under the communications umbrella, including senior positions with Rhode Island PBS, the Rhode Island Convention Center Authority, and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island. Kim has a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Montana, School of Journalism.