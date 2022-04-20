Segal latest R.I. Democrat seeking Langevin’s U.S. House seat

PROVIDENCE – David Segal, a past Providence City Council member and state representative, announced Wednesday that he will become the latest Democratic Congressional candidate seeking Rep. James R. Langevin’s, D-R.I., soon-to-be-vacant 2nd District seat in the U.S. House.

Segal was a minority leader on the City Council from 2003 until 2007. After that, he served two terms representing District 2 in the R.I. House of Representatives until 2011. This is also the second time that Segal is running for Congress. In 2010, he lost in the primary to former Providence mayor and current 1st District Rep. David N. Cicilline, D-R.I., finishing third in that race.

In a statement, Segal said people are “frustrated” because the government should “do more to address the concerns of our neighbors.” He said the country needs leaders who can restore trust of the people and bring people together to address issues.

Among the issues Segal hopes to address if elected are environmental protection, supporting public education, protecting internet rights and civil liberties, building an economy “that works for everybody, and supporting workers, families and organized labor. He said he will support legislation such as the PRO Act and the Public Service Freedom to Negotiate Act and will fight for paid family and parental leave, paid sick days and a $15 minimum wage. He also said he will continue to oppose trade deals that outsource domestic productive capacity and undercut unions.

“We have the people power to reach the voters, we have the money to compete, and we have the urgent case to make that we deserve leaders who can bring people together and ensure their voices are heard,” Segal said. “That’s what I’ve done for 20 years, and that’s the only kind of leadership that can affect real positive change.”

Segal joins current R.I. Treasurer Seth Magaziner; Clarendon Group CEO Joy E. Fox; Refugee Dream Center Founder Omar Bah; Michael Neary, a former advocate for Ohio Gov. and 2016 presidential candidate John Kasich; and Sarah Morgenthau, current deputy assistant secretary for travel and tourism with the U.S. Department of Commerce in the Democratic primary. Former Cranston mayor Allan W. Fung and past Congressional candidate Robert Lancia are running on the Republican ticket.

Democrat Edwin R. Pacheco and Republican Sen. Jessica de la Cruz from Burrillville have since dropped out of the race.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.