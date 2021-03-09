Senate confirms controversial appointment to state utility regulating group

PROVIDENCE – A controversial appointment to the state’s top energy-regulating body was approved by the R.I. Senate on Tuesday.

The 29-9 vote confirms longtime state lawmaker John “Jack” C. Revens Jr. to a six-year term on the R.I. Public Utilities Commission with a $139,000 annual salary. The decision comes after a delayed hearing and strong opposition from some lawmakers, advocacy groups and residents over the nomination to the group in charge of setting utility rates, among other responsibilities.

Concern stemmed in part from the 11th-hour nature of his appointment, which former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo made in the final days before her confirmation as U.S. commerce secretary, as first reported by The Providence Journal. Then-Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee wrote a letter to the R.I. Senate Committee on Commerce ahead of its scheduled hearing in which he stated his desire to have “made this appointment” after he was sworn in. He also noted his interest in making an appointment to the commission given his advocacy on behalf of ratepayers and urged committee members to “ensure careful review and evaluation of the nominee’s commitment to rigorously represent the interests of Rhode Island ratepayers ahead of the interests of utility company shareholders.”

The commerce committee originally delayed its scheduled hearing to give McKee time to meet with the nominee, before later rescheduling its hearing and last week approving Revens’ nomination by a 9-4 vote.

McKee’s office did not respond to inquiries for comment on whether he has met with Revens or supports the nomination.

Lawmakers in discussion before the vote on Tuesday centered their concerns not on the nature of Revens’ nomination, but instead on his lack of experience in energy and environmental issues, as well as his stance on progressive policies around utilities.

Sen. Cynthia Mendes, D-East Providence, cited opposition expressed by Pawtucket-based utility advocacy group George Wiley Center as reason, in part, for her vote against Revens’ nomination.

Ravens in his hearing did not express support for a policy promoted by the George Wiley Center known as the Percentage of Income Payment Plan, which would set limits on utility bills for low-income ratepayers based on their incomes.

“If the George Wiley Center, which is on the front lines of serving people in my district, says this is not our guy, then this is not our guy,” Mendes said.

She also said the state “had enough of power handoffs behind closed doors.”

Environmental equity for low-income residents has become a focal point for the state and the PUC, particularly since the onset of the pandemic. Although National Grid suspended penalties for failure to pay bills for much of the crisis, the PUC has approved several rate hikes during that time.

The commission is expected to play an instrumental role in the state’s ambitious renewable energy goals. Unlike the current commissioners, Revens lacks the expertise in environmental science, energy and economics.

Sen. Kendra Anderson, D-Warwick, on Tuesday cited Revens’ lack of knowledge about the income payment plan, as well as the details of the 2019 Aquidneck Island gas outages as evidence that he was not qualified for the job.

“Sen. Revens knows his way around the Statehouse and by all accounts operates judiciously,” she said, but added “he is not the right person for this appointment.”

Longtime lawmaker and Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey, D-Warwick, spoke in favor of Revens, detailing their history together, as well as Revens’ advocacy on environmental issues.

Revens spent more than three decades in the R.I. General Assembly, starting in 1968 and served as Senate majority leader in the 1980s. He will replace outgoing commission member Marion C. Gold, who was appointed in 2016 and formerly served as the commissioner for the R.I. Office of Energy Resources.

The appointment does not require confirmation by the House.

In addition to Anderson and Mendez, those who opposed the appointment in Monday’s vote were Sens. Jonathan Acosta, D-Central Falls; Samuel W. Bell, D-Providence; Jeanine Calkin, D-Warwick; Gayle L. Goldin, D-Providence; Meghan E. Kallman, D-Pawtucket; Tiara Mack, D-Providence; and Bridget Valverde, D-East Greenwich.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer.