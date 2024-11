The Premier Business Networking Event of the Year Returns!

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate Democratic Caucus on Thursday elected Sen. Valarie J. Lawson as majority leader, D-East Providence, replacing Sen. Ryan Pearson, D-Cumberland, who had served in the position for two years. The vote was taken downtown at the Waterman Grille, where Lawson called for unification within the chamber and vowed “to address

The caucus also endorsed Sen. Dominick J. Ruggerio to another term as Senate president, a position that requires a full chamber vote on the first day of the new legislative session in January.

Ruggerio, who endorsed Lawson to replace Pearson, called her “dedicated and principled leader who will help advance the priorities of all the members.”

“For the sake of our beloved Senate institution, and for the sake of our constituents … it is time to move past our differences and to come together to work on the many issues facing our state,” he said.

Across the aisle, House Republicans on Thursday unanimously reelected Michael W. Chippendale, R-Foster, to House minority leader, and David J. Place, R-Burriville, as minority whip.

In a statement Chippendale said his top priority will be addressing the state deficit now projected to be more than $400 million.

“It is time for the House to focus on sustainable budgeting,” he said. “We must reduce spending, streamline our state budget, and seek efficient solutions, not temporary fixes. Now is the time for real, lasting change."

The House Democratic Caucus is scheduled to meet

Friday night at Spain Restaurant in Cranston to elect speaker and majority leader positions.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski are both seeking reelection.

Spokesperson Larry Berman said though officially elected on the first day of the House session, Friday's vote “will affirm the support of the Democratic Caucus.”

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.