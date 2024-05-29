Senate to begin deliberation on nomination for R.I. cannabis administrator

THE SENATE COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY is scheduled to take up the nomination of Michelle Reddish to serve as the state’s first cannabis administrator. / COURTESY OFFICE OF GOV. DANIEL J> MCKEE
PROVIDENCE – The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up on Thursday Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s nomination of Oklahoma medical marijuana regulator Michelle Reddish to serve as the state’s first cannabis administrator to lead the R.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation. If approved by the full Senate, Reddish would report directly to the Cannabis Control

