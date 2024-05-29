Senate to begin deliberation on nomination for R.I. cannabis administrator

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to take up on Thursday Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s nomination of Oklahoma medical marijuana regulator Michelle Reddish to serve as the state’s first cannabis administrator to lead the R.I. Office of Cannabis Regulation. If approved by the full Senate, Reddish would report directly to the Cannabis Control

There are currently six licensed retailers in the state, including the five compassion centers that all have so-called hybrid licenses, allowing them to sell to both medical and recreational customers. The three-member CCC is expected to begin issuing the remaining 24 licenses sometime in 2024.

.