Senate to take up $13.9B state budget Thursday

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate on Thursday has scheduled a floor vote on the $13.9 billion fiscal 2025 state budget, the final deliberation before the spending package is transmitted for Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s signature. The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously pushed through the revised House budget, which that chamber approved on June 7. "Is this a perfect budget? No," said Committee Chairman Lou DiPalma, D-Middletown. "Is it a good budget? Yes.” DiPalma said House and Senate leaders were in agreement on budget priorities such as public education funding, health and human services and pension reform. The House's revised budget includes full funding to the tune of $160 million for Medicaid reimbursement rate increases that McKee had proposed addressing with a three-year phase-in. DiPalma said the latest projections are that 320,000 Rhode Island residents are currently on Medicaid. "That is still a large number of folks, and those folks need services,” he said. House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi previously said the revised package was a pared down document that prioritized the most needy residents in the face of expended federal funds and fiscal challenges on the horizon. The revised budget is a $271 million increase over McKee’s proposal unveiled in January and goes without a late-session, Citizens Bank-supported amendment from the governor’s office to change the way banks are taxed by moving to a so-called “single-factor” methodology. Administration officials said that if enacted, it would have resulted in $7.7 million in lost revenue this fiscal year, growing to $15.6 million over the full fiscal 2025. The Senate will also take up a vote on the bank tax reform Thursday. DiPalma said the change would not impact the current budget after lawmakers shifted $1 million of surplus money from the fiscal 2024 budget and an additional $6.5 million that was to go to the so-called "rainy-day" fund. “It a net-zero to the budget passed by the House,” he said. The House budget makes changes to the state pension system by giving cost-of-living increases to beneficiaries who retired before 2012 and reduces the percentage threshold for all other beneficiaries. It also raises the pay retired educators can earn without losing benefits from $18,000 a year to $25,000. And provides the same pension benefits available to municipal public safety workers to their state counterparts. The budget adds $1 million for small businesses financially impacted by the Washington bridge closure – bringing the total to $2.6 million – and increases funding to the R.I. Public Transit Authority by $5 million. There is $84 million toward the replacement of the Washington Bridge, now estimated to be roughly $400 million. The revised budget also adds $33.8 million over McKee’s proposal in state aid to K-12 public schools and provides free meals for students who are otherwise eligible for the federally reduced rate. The House also authorized several bond questions to be put before voters on the November ballot, including a $120 million housing bond, the largest in state history; an education facilities bond; and a $10 million arts bond for cultural facilities. Figures from the May Revenue Estimating Conference projected a nearly $243 million surplus over the current fiscal year budget, with state revenue for fiscal 2025 exceeding earlier projections by nearly $60 million. Sen. Walter Felag Jr., D-Bristol, noted that a large part of the state budget comes from federal funds and mandates, and lawmakers are constitutionally bound to pass a budget that does not exceed 97% of general fund revenues. “We are not the federal government," he said. "As much as people complain, we have to approve a balanced budget." Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.