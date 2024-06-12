Senate to take up $13.9B state budget Thursday

By
-
THE SENATE ON THURSDAY is scheduled to end the current legislative session with a vote on the revised $13.9 million fiscal 2025 state budget. / PBN FILE PHOTO/NICOLE DOTZENROD

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate on Thursday has scheduled a floor vote on the $13.9 billion fiscal 2025 state budget, the final deliberation before the spending package is transmitted for Gov. Daniel J. McKee’s signature. The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday unanimously pushed through the revised House budget, which that chamber approved on June 7.

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display