Senate to take up $14B state budget Thursday 

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Senate is scheduled to take up and likely vote on the $14 billion state fiscal 2024 budget on Thursday.

Senators will take to the floor at 4 p.m., according to the online agenda, though a final vote is not expected until sometime in the evening. The Senate Finance Committee approved the budget on June 13.

The Senate also has scheduled votes on several pending bills that have already gained House approval, including a bill to allow marijuana dispensaries to advertise in state until final rules are crafted by the newly appointed Cannabis Control Commission, as well as a slew of housing bills introduced by House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi.

Also on the Senate agenda Thursday is legislation requested by Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley allowing the city to tax nonprofits that are renting space to commercial entities; an amended version of legislation originally proposed by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha providing for felony charges for wage theft and employee misclassification; and a bill banning styrofoam take-out containers at restaurants.

The House of Representatives is also scheduled to take to chambers at 4 p.m. for potential votes on several bills, including legislation that would double the allowable amount for political donations; and legislation adding online table gaming such as slots, blackjack, and poker, which passed the Senate Wednesday.

The budget was approved by the House on a 68-4 vote on June 9. It includes millions of dollars in additional funding for education and the state’s life sciences industry. State legislators left out the sales tax cut originally proposed by Gov. Daniel J. McKee back in January and adds $31 million toward housing production, including $21 million in federal recovery funds for Secretary of Housing Stefan Pryor’s department; $4 million for “transit-oriented development” and $4.3 million to be transferred to the R.I. Infrastructure Bank.

It also institutes the $50,000 exemption to the tangible tax paid on equipment spearheaded by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio and allocates $45 million for a new quasi-public agency geared toward life sciences that was championed by Shekarchi.

A last-minute House amendment added $7 million in unspent federal funds to early childhood programs, split between $3 million for Head Start and Early Start Pre-K seats and $4 million for a new pilot program to expand childcare eligibility to certain social workers at no additional cost.

McKee’s $14.1 billion spending plan was a 43.7% jump from fiscal 2019, driven by the infusion of federal funding, according to a recent analysis by the nonpartisan Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

The General Assembly typically adopts the following fiscal years’ budget in June. The current fiscal year ends on June 30.

(Update: Corrects House voting on campaign contributions in 5th paragraph)

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com