Senate’s 2026 health care package includes funding for a URI medical school

PROVIDENCE – Senate leaders on Thursday introduced a 17-bill package that includes funding for the development of a medical school at the University of Rhode Island and legislation creating a loan repayment program for primary care providers.
The bills mark the third consecutive year that the Senate has introduced a health care reform package.
Senate President Valarie J. Lawson vowed to “continue to work with purpose and urgency to meet the needs of patients and providers across our state.”
To fund the medical school, the state would provide an initial appropriation of $5 million in fiscal year 2027, followed by $7 million in fiscal year 2028 and $8 million in 2029 if enacted.
During a press conference at the R.I. Statehouse, Mariah Stump, president-elect of the R.I. Medical Society, said "primary care is the foundation of a strong health care system.”
“Yet physicians across Rhode Island are struggling with workforce shortages, administrative burdens and growing liability pressures,” she added. “As a primary care physician, I see how these challenges affect patients’ ability to access care.”
Other bills introduced Thursday include:
- Establishing a scholarship program for students willing to commit to work as a primary care provider in Rhode Island
- Setting new accountability and transparency requirements for pharmacy benefit managers and establishing new rules for their interactions with pharmacies
- Directing the Auditor General to conduct a study of the performance and cost-effectiveness of the state’s prescription drug management for the Medicaid Program, including the utilization of PBMs by Medicaid managed care organizations
- Requiring consent for therapy-related AI use
- Mandating insurers cover a minimum of seven days of post-acute care without prior authorization starting January 1, 2027
- Requiring insurers to cover immunizations without cost-sharing
- Requiring the state to fund the 988 crisis helpline and BH Link
- Codifying the Mobile Response and Stabilization Services program that gives mental health support to youth in crisis
- Setting a minimum reimbursement rate for commercial insurers covering MRSS services
“While we know that solving the crisis cannot be accomplished through any single piece of legislation, or any one collection of bills, those being highlighted today build on our past progress and help address the most pressing needs of this moment,” said Sen. Melissa Murray, chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.