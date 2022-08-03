SENEDIA awards inaugural Langevin Cybersecurity Scholarship

MIDDLETOWN – The Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance has awarded three high school students $1,500 each in scholarships, with one being named the inaugural James R. Langevin Cybersecurity Scholarship.

Jennifer Duque, of Norwalk, Conn., received the Langevin scholarship named after the outgoing longtime Rhode Island U.S. House representative. Duque, the defense industry alliance said, recently completed her bachelor’s degree in administration of justice with a minor in psychology at Salve Regina University. She is currently at Salve working toward her master’s degree in administration of justice and homeland security, with concentrations in cybersecurity and intelligence.

Jonathan Leys, of Middletown, who is attending the University of Maine, and Abigail Young, of East Hampton, Conn., each received STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, scholarships from the alliance.

The organization said all three awardees will be presented with the scholarships at the alliance’s Defense Innovation Days event, which will be held in Newport from Aug. 29-31.

