SENEDIA lands $98.3M for submarine workforce development

MIDDLETOWN – SENEDIA on Tuesday announced it has been awarded a four-year, $98.3 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense to advance submarine workforce development. The contract, with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Innovation Capability and Modernization Office, extends an award from August 2020 for supporting the trades and industrial skills training of more than

The 2020 award – which grew to $78.4 million by its completion in October 2025, trained more than 8,600 new and incumbent SENEDIA workers. It also supported outreach to more than 6,000 people, from grade school students to under-and-unemployed adults, about the high-skill, high-wage career opportunities.

“The New England Submarine Shipbuilding Partnership today includes regional suppliers and stakeholders from Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, allowing SENEDIA to effectively mobilize the supply chain and connect them with the pipeline of skilled workers for today and tomorrow,” said

. “From K-12 education to skilled training to career placement, SENEDIA works across the workforce continuum to reinforce New England’s role as the epicenter of submarine shipbuilding.”

In addition to industry suppliers and stakeholders, the partnership includes a regional training network of 10 partners at community colleges, universities and training facilities.

“SENEDIA training programs have prepared thousands of employees for rewarding careers in shipbuilding at Electric Boat,” said

. “To provide the U.S. Navy with the Virginia and Columbia-class submarines our nation needs, we must continue to grow and develop our workforce, and our continued partnership with SENEDIA is important to our success in that effort.”

SENEDIA CEO Molly Donohue MageeMark Rayha, president of General Dynamics Electric Boat