SENEDIA makes ‘difficult decision’ to cancel Defense Innovation Days 2020

NEWPORT – Citing indicators that large events could still be limited in late August due to the new coronavirus, the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance has cancelled Defense Innovation Days 2020.

The annual event, which showcases innovation and technology in the defense industry, had been scheduled to run from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

“SENEDIA has made the difficult decision to cancel Defense Innovation Days 2020. There are signs that there may still be limits on large events at that time,” the alliance said in its newsletter.

The 2021 event, however, has already been scheduled to run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1 at the Marriott Newport in Newport.

Past Defense Innovation Days have included collaboration with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Advanced Naval Technology Exercise, which demonstrates future U.S. Navy technologies. U.S. Department of Defense leaders have also taken part in past events, as have state senators and representatives, including Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., a ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Policymakers and business leaders can engage and learn from one another,” Molly Donohue Magee, SENEDIA executive director, said about the Defense Innovation Days event.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.