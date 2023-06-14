SENEDIA reports defense, undersea tech had $7.6B impact on R.I. in 2022

MIDDLETOWN – Rhode Island’s defense and undersea technology cluster had a total economic impact of $7.6 billion on the Ocean State in 2022, according to a new report by the Southeastern New England Defense Industry Alliance.

The report, released on June 8, calculated this figure as the sector’s total direct and indirect impact on Rhode Island’s economy.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who chairs the Senate Armed Services Committee, said much of this impact is connected to investments in undersea technology defense research and development, such as submarine building.

That includes work done at Quonset Business Park by General Dynamics Electric Boat, which in December received a $5.1 billion U.S. Navy contract to build Columbia-class nuclear ballistic submarines.

More than 13,284 Rhode Islanders are employees of the state’s military infrastructure, according to the SENEDIA report.

