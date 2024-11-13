Senesco Marine launches first hybrid commuter ferry built in New England

By
-
SENESCO MARINE LLC recently celebrated the launch of the Capt. Almer Dinsmore ferry, the first New England-manufactured vessel of its kind.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – A Rhode Island-built vessel recently launched as the first hybrid-powered commuter ferry manufactured in New England.

Senesco Marine last week held a dedication ceremony marking the inauguration of the Capt. Almer Dinsmore, a 154-foot vessel running on a hybrid diesel/electric propulsion system. The Maine State Ferry Service will operate the vessel.

The Maine Department of Transportation and Casco Bay Lines had previously commissioned Senesco Marine to build the ferry, in addition to a second vessel, the Battery Steele.

Earlier in the year, these efforts attracted Biden-Harris administration officials to visit Senesco’s North Kingstown shipyard.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.

