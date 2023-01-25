Sensata camera wins design award

ATTLEBORO – A Sensata Technologies Inc. dashboard camera was recently awarded a 2022 Good Design Award, the company announced last week.

The recognition, awarded by the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies, highlights the Sensata INSIGHTS KP2 Modular Dashboard Camera in its transportation category.

Sensata’s dashboard camera includes driver and road-facing technology and is designed “to convert forward-facing dashcams into two-way units without purchasing new hardware or even rewiring the original installation, providing a flexible and cost-effective upgrade path for the first time,” the company said in a statement.

The camera is intended for commercial fleet vehicles.

No other dashboard cameras were recognized in the competition, said the United Kingdom-based company, which has a location in Attleboro.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com .