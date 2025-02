Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

ATTLEBORO – Industrial technology manufacturer Sensata Technologies Holding PLC posted a profit of $128.5 million in 2024, bouncing back from a $3.9 million loss in 2023. The company reported earnings of 85 cents per diluted share, compared with the loss of 3 cents per diluted share in 2023. The Attleboro-based maker of sensing, electrical protection,

The company reported earnings of 85 cents per diluted share, compared with the loss of 3 cents per diluted share in 2023.

The Attleboro-based maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products reported a fourth-quarter profit of $5.8 million, after posting a loss of $202.2 million in the same period a year ago.

The company reported a profit of 4 cents per diluted share for the three-month period ending Dec. 31, compared with the $1.34 loss per diluted share it posted a year ago.

Sensata posted revenue of $907.7 million in the period, which topped Wall Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $886.8 million.

"Sensata had a strong finish to the year with fourth-quarter revenue exceeding expectations, full-year free cash flow increasing by over 40% compared to prior year and adjusted operating margin increasing for the fourth consecutive quarter," said Stephan von Schuckmann, Sensata's CEO. “I believe that there is a significant opportunity to create shareholder value by returning Sensata, over time, to growth, driving operational excellence, and efficiently deploying capital. Our high value and differentiated margin businesses, strong global engineering footprint, and deep, long-lasting customer relationships provide us an excellent foundation on which to build for future success.”

For the current quarter ending March 31, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 70 cents to 73 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $890 million for the first quarter.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.