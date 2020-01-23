Sensata Technologies appoints Cote CEO; Sullivan to retire

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies CEO Martha Sullivan will be succeeded by President and Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Cote effective March 1, the company announced on Wednesday.

The move is part of a planned succession following Cote’s appointment as president in January 2019, the sensor and electronic-control company said.

“Jeff is the right person to lead Sensata now, with his strong understanding of trends that are shaping the company’s future and his proven ability to evolve Sensata’s business as our industry undergoes significant change,” said Sullivan. “Together, we created a strategy to capitalize on megatrend-driven opportunities while generating sustained growth and profitability in our core applications. He is well-positioned to continue building on that strong momentum.”

Cote has worked at Sensata for 13 years, joining the company in 2007 as chief financial officer. Prior to his time at the company, he was chief operating officer at Ropes & Gray LLP.

Sullivan, who is retiring, has served as CEO since 2013. She has worked with the company for 35 years.

“The board and I are grateful to Martha for her visionary leadership during the past seven years,” said Andrew C. Teich, chairman of Sensata. “She has transformed the company into a leading provider of sensor-rich solutions that are helping our customers develop products that are smarter, more connected and increasingly electrified.”