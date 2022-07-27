Sensata Technologies debuts new cockpit control device

ATTLEBORO – A new cockpit control device developed by Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has begun to roll out in prototype form to several advanced air mobility manufacturers, the industrial technologies company announced recently.

The device, a fly-by-wire inceptor for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, allows an operator to control the aircraft’s pitch, roll and yaw, and has self-centering and customizable operating force in every axis.

The England-based company, which has a manufacturing center and business site in Attleboro, debuted the new technology at an airshow in the United Kingdom last week.

The technology will support urban air mobility and electric aircrafts, the company said in its announcement.

Sensata employs more than 21,000 workers across 13 countries. The company serves customers in the industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.