Sensata Technologies’ Q2 profit narrows to $34.8M

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC earned a profit of $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to a $112 million profit one year prior, the company reported Tuesday.

Earnings per diluted share were 22 cents, compared with 71 cents per diluted share one year prior.

Revenue totaled $1.02 billion for the quarter, a rise from $992.7 million a year ago and exceeding Wall Street’s forecast. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

“Sensata delivered record revenue in the second quarter, with results in line with guidance despite significant market, supply chain and foreign currency headwinds,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and president of Sensata. “In addition, during the quarter the company was awarded its largest ever design win for a new electric vehicle battery disconnect system … further demonstrating Sensata’s ability to capitalize on our electrification strategy to grow through new product design and new market opportunities.”

The company’s performance-sensing segment revenue totaled $746.8 million in the quarter, a rise from $$741.9 million one year prior. Sensing solutions segment revenue totaled $273.6 million, a rise from $250.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

