Sensata Technologies Q3 loss widens to $162.5M

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC on Tuesday reported a loss of $162.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with a $25 million deficit one year prior.

The company reported a loss of $1.12 per diluted share, compared to a loss of 17 cents per diluted share one year prior.

Adjusted earnings per share was 89 cents compared to 86 cents per share in the third quarter of 2024. This result surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

For the quarter, Sensata reported an operating loss of $122.9 million compared to a $199.2 million deficit a year ago. This included approximately $259 million in charges as a result of changes in clean energy policy and emissions regulations and a $225.7 million, noncash, goodwill impairment charge related to the Dynapower business and other noncash charges primarily due to excess capacity related to electrification.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $932 million in the period, down from $982 million a year ago. This result also beat Wall Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $914.9 million.

“Our focused execution against the key pillars of our transformation drove exceptionally strong results in the third quarter, with all key metrics exceeding our expectations,” said Stephan von Schuckmann, CEO of Sensata. “In addition to delivering today, we are laying the foundation to drive long-term shareholder value by continuing to improve financial performance while further strengthening our balance sheet with improved cash generation and disciplined deleveraging.”

The company’s performance-sensing segment revenue totaled $657 million, a slight decrease from $659 million one year prior. Sensing-solutions segment revenue totaled $275 million compared to $247 million in the third quarter of 2023.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 83 cents to 87 cents. (Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)