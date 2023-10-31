Sensata Technologies sees Q3 profit narrow to $62.8M

ATTLEBORO – Sensata Technologies Holdings PLC earned a profit of $62.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared with a $140.3 million profit one year prior, the company reported Tuesday.

Earnings per diluted share was 41 cents, compared with 91 cents per diluted share one year prior.

Revenue totaled $1 billion for the quarter, a slight rise from $1.02 million a year ago, matching Wall Street forecasts.

“Sensata’s results in the third quarter were in line with our guidance and reflect our commitment to deliver as we transition with our customers to widespread electrification. Sensata remains on track to achieve its long-term growth goals, including scaling its electrification business to $2 billion in revenue by 2026,” said Jeff Cote, CEO and president of Sensata. “Our ability to innovate and problem-solve across our rich history, as highlighted in our investor day last month, supports our commitment to our focused strategy on improving margins and delivering solutions for our customers.”

The company’s performance-sensing segment revenue totaled $754 million in the quarter, an increase from $739 million one year prior. Sensing-solutions segment revenue totaled $247 million, a decline from $278 million in the third quarter of 2022.

For the current quarter ending in December, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 79 cents to 89 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Also on Tuesday, Sensata announced that Paul Vasington will step down as chief financial officer in November. Brian Roberts will succeed Vasington, who will remain with Sensata until April 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

(Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)