September event highlighting fight against prostate cancer goes virtual

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Islanders intent on fighting against prostate cancer are planning a virtual gathering next month as part of ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer’s Prostate Cancer Run/Walk series.

The event was originally intended to take place as a run/walk at Marina Park in South Kingstown.

The lineup for the Ocean State’s event, moved online due to the COVID-19 health crisis, is not yet complete and will be released closer to the celebration’s date of Sept. 12.

So far, virtual highlights are to include a look at how some in the state are fighting against prostate cancer, a ceremony honoring survivors of the disease and a discussion led by South County Urology “on all things prostate cancer.”

Registration is free, although participants are encouraged to fundraise in advance of the event. Money raised will go to local prostate cancer patients and families impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers say.

Visit zerocancer.run/RI for more details.

“While COVID-19 is changing how we get together, it is not changing our passion and dedication to support patients and families through this crisis and celebrate community,” said Jamie Bearse, ZERO – The End of Prostate CEO and president.

