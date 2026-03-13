Serini brings authentic Italian coffee, cuisine to R.I. with La Dolce Vita

PIECE OF ITALY: Veronica Serini opened La Dolce Vita Café in North Providence to “bring a piece of Italy” to Rhode Island. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
When Veronica Serini moved from Italy to Rhode Island, she found plenty of Italian influences in the local cuisine. But locating the Italian food she grew up with was a different story. “I couldn’t really find authentic Italian coffee or sandwiches,” Serini said, “so I thought, why not bring a piece of Italy over here?”

