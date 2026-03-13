Serini brings authentic Italian coffee, cuisine to R.I. with La Dolce Vita

When Veronica Serini moved from Italy to Rhode Island, she found plenty of Italian influences in the local cuisine. But locating the Italian food she grew up with was a different story. “I couldn’t really find authentic Italian coffee or sandwiches,” Serini said, “so I thought, why not bring a piece of Italy over here?” In December, Serini opened La Dolce Vita Café, a new spot for coffee, sandwiches and pastries at 1706 Mineral Spring Ave. in North Providence. Patrons will find that some menu items are familiar in name: pizza, tiramisu, lasagna and focaccia, for instance. But all are prepared with traditional methods and ingredients that often differ from Italian American food. “When Italians came here a very long time ago, they mixed the cultures,” Serini said, “and there are very good things, but they are not authentic Italian anymore … so I try to keep the place like we’re in Italy.” Serini cherishes the opportunity to share her family traditions with customers. “Many people have a dream to go to Italy, to try the food or coffee because they heard about it from friends,” Serini said, “but they haven’t had a chance yet. So, I try to bring this piece of Italy here, so they can try it for themselves.”