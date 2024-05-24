Settled lawsuits may have impact on house sales

By
-
OPEN-­ENDED: Kristen Regine, right, a real estate agent and professor of marketing at Johnson & Wales University, holds an open house for a client in Richmond. Regine says changes to the broker commission system will have ripple effects on the real estate industry, but just what effects remains to be seen.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
OPEN-­ENDED: Kristen Regine, right, a real estate agent and professor of marketing at Johnson & Wales University, holds an open house for a client in Richmond. Regine says changes to the broker commission system will have ripple effects on the real estate industry, but just what effects remains to be seen.  PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

It’s long been the case that when a homeowner in Rhode Island is ready to sell and hires a Realtor, it’s taken for granted that a 5%-6% broker commission will be paid to that agent when the house sells, and potentially to the buyer’s agent, too. But that is likely about to change, now that

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display