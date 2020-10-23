Sewing supplier sees unprecedented demand during pandemic

By
-
SEWING SUCCESS: Bob and Karen Roy are the owners of Blaine Sewing Machine Center in Cranston. The store, which sells and repairs sewing machines and carries fabrics and sewing supplies, has had a boost in sales because many people are dusting off old sewing machines and making masks. / PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
An army of home-based seamstresses and tailors turned 2020 into a very good year for sewing suppliers. Blaine Enterprises Inc., which operates the Blaine Sewing Machine Center in Cranston, for a period of time couldn’t keep enough solid fabric or elastic on hand to meet demand. The center carries five major brands of sewing machines,…

