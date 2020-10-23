Sewing supplier sees unprecedented demand during pandemic

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

An army of home-based seamstresses and tailors turned 2020 into a very good year for sewing suppliers. Blaine Enterprises Inc., which operates the Blaine Sewing Machine Center in Cranston, for a period of time couldn’t keep enough solid fabric or elastic on hand to meet demand. The center carries five major brands of sewing machines,…