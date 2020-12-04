She was forced to take over father’s business long before her time

By
-
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER: Kaitlyn Szczupak had planned to take over her father’s business someday, but when Scott Szczupak died suddenly in 2016, Kaitlyn stepped in much sooner than expected. She was recently named Rhode Island Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
LIKE FATHER, LIKE DAUGHTER: Kaitlyn Szczupak had planned to take over her father’s business someday, but when Scott Szczupak died suddenly in 2016, Kaitlyn stepped in much sooner than expected. She was recently named Rhode Island Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Even as a kid, Kaitlyn Szczupak loved cars and learning about what made them go. She was 20 when she and her father, Scott, began discussing her taking over his Portsmouth business one day – S&S Transmissions and Auto Repairs Inc. Her brother wasn’t interested in joining the company. Szczupak, on the other hand, couldn’t…

Subscriber Only

Subscribe with Providence Business News to keep reading.

Get unlimited access now for $1 for 4 weeks

Subscribe now for $1
Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display