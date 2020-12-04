She was forced to take over father’s business long before her time

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Even as a kid, Kaitlyn Szczupak loved cars and learning about what made them go. She was 20 when she and her father, Scott, began discussing her taking over his Portsmouth business one day – S&S Transmissions and Auto Repairs Inc. Her brother wasn’t interested in joining the company. Szczupak, on the other hand, couldn’t…