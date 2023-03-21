Sheehan joins UBS Wealth Management as a financial adviser

PROVIDENCE – Thomas Sheehan joined UBS Wealth Management as a financial adviser, the company announced on March 14.

Sheehan brings more than 22 years of wealth management industry experience to the UBS Greater New England Market in Rhode Island, managed by managed by William Cholawa, and is based in the company’s Providence office, managed by Ryann Kilgore. Sheehan’s team includes registered client service associate Katie Ranney, who provides clients with day-to-day account service support, including onboarding.

“We’re excited to welcome Tom and Katie to the UBS team as we continue to grow our business in the Rhode Island market,” Kilgore, Coastal New England Market director, said in a statement. “Tom has displayed a remarkable dedication to helping clients achieve their goals along with impressive experience that will be a great asset to our presence in Rhode Island.”

Sheehan employs a comprehensive approach to managing wealth that begins with getting to know a client and their family, their financial situation and what matters most to them, according to a news release. He then works with his clients to craft a customized plan to meet their goals, while retaining flexibility to adapt as client needs and market conditions change.

A Providence College graduate, Sheehan volunteers with a number of organizations and has the designation of being a certified plan fiduciary adviser.