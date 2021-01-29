Shekarchi, Ruggerio file legislation to make R.I. Promise program permanent

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island’s top members in the General Assembly have introduced legislation Friday to make the Rhode Island Promise program at the Community College of Rhode Island permanent.

The program, introduced by Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in 2017 and provides up to two years of free tuition for eligible Rhode Islanders attending the state community college, was set to expire with the class entering CCRI in September. However, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, D-Warwick, and Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, D-North Providence, have introduced a bill that, if approved, would remove the program’s sunset provision.

Incoming governor, Lt. Gov. Daniel J. McKee, told Providence Business News earlier this week that he thinks keeping Rhode Island Promise at the community college level “makes a lot of sense.”

“I’m heavy into education, and want to double down regarding R.I. Promise,” McKee said.

In a statement, Shekarchi said the best way the state can help individuals achieve their goals is provide them access to a college education, which he said “is the pathway to a brighter future.” Ruggerio said in a statement that higher education is “more necessary” now than before and it should be both available and affordable for all Rhode Islanders.

“Removing barriers to higher education, particularly its high cost, supports families, helps Rhode Islanders land better jobs, makes our workforce more attractive to employers and strengthens our economy,” Ruggerio said.

Community College of Rhode Island President Meghan Hughes said in a statement Friday that she is “grateful” for Shekarchi and Ruggerio sponsoring the legislation to permanently keep the program. Hughes also said that keeping R.I. Promise firmly in place will have current high school students and middle school students seeing a path to a postsecondary degree that will lead to a better life for their families and help local employers have a “more robust and well-prepared workforce.”

“The Rhode Island Promise Scholarship Program works. It provides our students with the opportunity to succeed. It is a powerful, effective policy for our state and our economy,” Hughes said.

