Sheldon Furniture building in South Kingstown sells for $900K; new owner plans to turn it into 20-room hotel

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – A 155-year-old furniture building sold recently for $900,000, as the new owner plans to transform it into a 20-room boutique hotel, according to public records.

The Sheldon Furniture store property, located at 349 Main St., was sold by John Sheldon III, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. The commercial property was purchased by 349 Main Street LLC, a limited liability company based in East Greenwich.

349 Main Street LLC is operated by its managers, Jeffrey Cammans, of East Greenwich, and Eric Bell, of South Kingstown, along with C&E Capital Group LLC, which is based in New Haven, Conn.

Cammans plans to renovate and convert the four-story building into a hotel with 20 rooms, along with a 660-square-foot space dedicated to food and coffee service, according to a plan submitted earlier this year to the South Kingstown Planning Department. Each hotel room will be a minimum of 240 square feet, according to the plan.

- Advertisement -

The planned renovation of the 50-foot-tall wood-frame building includes the demolition of a staircase in the northwest corner of the building, according to the project plan, coupled with a plan to replace it. The plan also calls for the addition of a 12-foot-by-11-foot area to include a passenger elevator, accessible entrance and exit staircase.

The furniture store building, located in an area zoned by the town as a commercial district, was constructed in 1850 and it stands on a 0.13-acre lot, according to town property records.

The property was most recently valued by South Kingstown assessors in 2024 as being worth $636,700, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land alone was valued at $228,500.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.