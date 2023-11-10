She’s carved out a place in a rock-hard industry

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber. - Advertisement -

Explore many of the cities on the East Coast, and chances are you’ll see the work of Angela Conte’s North Kingstown company, Structural Stone LLC. In Providence, it’s the polished, star-filled granite sidewalk in front of the Providence Performing Arts Center and the stonework that’s part of the Interstate 195 Washington Bridge. In Cambridge, Mass.,…