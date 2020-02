Subscriber-only Content This article is available only to PBN Subscribers. To get unlimited access, please subscribe by following the link below. Subscribe Now Already a subscriber? Login now

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

After more than 15 years in corporate bookkeeping, Dolly Towne decided to bow out when she had her first child. But she soon missed working with numbers and small businesses and returned on her own terms. As owner of Bookkeeping Towne LLC, she works primarily with startups and catering businesses, helping small businesses with financial…