She’s put her resources into building an HR firm

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IN THE KNOW: Patricia Lyons-Bousquet, owner of CompLyons HR Consulting LLC, says her graduation from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in Rhode Island was transformative.  PBN FILE PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS
IN THE KNOW: Patricia Lyons-Bousquet, owner of CompLyons HR Consulting LLC, says her graduation from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program in Rhode Island was transformative.  PBN FILE PHOTO/TRACY JENKINS

PBN Business Women Awards 2026 ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE: Patricia Lyons-Bousquet, CompLyons HR Consulting LLC Patricia Lyons-Bousquet launched CompLyons HR Consulting LLC in 2023 out of the East Providence home where she grew up. “My office is my childhood bedroom,” she said. CompLyons offers full- and part-time human resources services to small and midsize businesses, covering compliance

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