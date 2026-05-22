She’s put her resources into building an HR firm

PBN Business Women Awards 2026

ACHIEVEMENT HONOREE:

, CompLyons HR Consulting LLCPatricia Lyons-Bousquet launched CompLyons HR Consulting LLC in 2023 out of the East Providence home where she grew up. “My office is my childhood bedroom,” she said. CompLyons offers full- and part-time human resources services to small and midsize businesses, covering compliance and risk management, regulatory reporting, tailored workplace policies, employee handbooks, cost-saving strategies, and I-9 audits to verify immigration law compliance. The firm’s scope has expanded with the times. “Now we have to offer guidance on how to prepare for a [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] raid,” she said. Lyons-Bousquet never planned on a career in HR. She studied criminal justice at Northeastern University, then law at Roger Williams University. But she discovered that lawyering wasn’t for her. What she truly enjoyed was a side job as a payroll and personnel supervisor at a nonprofit, where a mentor introduced her to the field. She was drawn to the complexities of human resources – the core of every company, she says – and to working directly with people. Her legal background proved useful for contracts and dispute resolution. She earned her law degree from RWU in 1997 and spent nearly three decades building HR expertise across more than half a dozen organizations, including Hilb Group New England and Westport-based Ralco Electric Inc. The push to go out on her own came in October 2023, when her position at an HR consulting firm in Maine was eliminated. “It was time,” she said. “When you work for others, there are constraints. I wanted to be able to support clients the way I wanted to do it.” The timing proved right. Since COVID-19, demand for HR support has grown sharply, especially as more employees work remotely. A full-time HR professional can cost $100,000 annually, making that option unrealistic for many small companies. Her firm of six serves clients in 25 states on a project-by-project basis. “Generally, when people reach out to us, they suspect something needs to be fixed, or they want to make sure everything’s OK,” she said. As an independent contractor, she has latitude that in-house HR professionals don’t. “Our competitors tend to be big and expensive,” she said. “I’m very customizable.”