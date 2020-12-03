Shingle-style home in Shelter Harbor sells for $4.1 million

WESTERLY – A red cedar, shingle-style house designed by Jamestown architect Abbey Campbell King, and located in the Shelter Harbor area of Westerly, has sold for $4,078,500.
The sale is the highest non-waterfront price in the town in 2020, according to a news release by Residential Properties Ltd.
Residential Properties broker associate Rebecca Mayer represented the sellers.
The buyers were represented by Janet Kermes, a sales associate who also works on behalf of Residential Properties.
The house at 93 Wagner Road has spectacular water views, according to the property description, as well as attention to detail. It has a wraparound porch, and its siting on the lot affords every room a water view, according to a news release.
The home built in 2009 also has a stone fireplace in the family room and a saltwater pool outdoors.
The property was sold on Oct. 30 by the Bourque Kathy Trust 2014 to 93 Wagner Road LLC, according to the town property records.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
