Shipyards celebrate $1.4M in federal funding

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Representatives from both J. Goodison Co. and Senesco Marine LLC shipyards joined state and local officials Friday to celebrate $1.4 million in federal funds to upgrade equipment and boost production.

The funding was secured for the Quonset Point-based businesses through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s 2023 Maritime Administration Small Shipyard Grant program.

“It is always great to see our shipyards bustling with projects and planning for exciting growth,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D.-R.I. “We’ve got to keep them competitive and ensure our small shipyards are prepared to meet the needs of the nation’s transportation, security, energy and navigation fleet. I will continue working to direct federal dollars and investment to Rhode Island’s ports, shipbuilders and shipyards.”

Goodison received a $704,206 Small Shipyard Grant to support the purchase of a 176-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter. The transporter will increase Goodison’s ability to handle and service vessels in that weight range more efficiently. The shipyard will also be able to expand its current services, while adding the necessary capacity to serve an increasing number of Crew Transfer Vessels operating in the region.

“We are thankful for Senator Reed’s leadership and support from throughout the Rhode Island congressional delegation to help keep our region’s dynamic maritime industry afloat,” said Jack Goodison, CEO and president of J. Goodison Co. “This award will allow us to grow our competitive vessel repair services and the new good-paying jobs this equipment will help bring about.”

Senesco Marine landed a $738,289 Small Shipyard Grant to support the purchase of a one-sided submerged arc welding system; upgraded network servers and software; a specialized Lull/All Terrain Lift that is a cross between a forklift, a tractor and a boom lift; and a 1600-1800 CFMM IQ Tier 4 compressor that converts energy into compressed air that is used to provide high-pressure air to critical shipbuilding equipment.

“The equipment that has been funded will allow Senesco Marine to be competitive in the industry for decades to come, as well as bring as many as 200 new jobs to the state in the years to come as we support commercial operations and offshore wind up and down the East Coast of the United States,” said Ted Williams, president of Senesco Marine.