ShopOne Centers and Pantheon purchase North Providence Marketplace for $21.2M

NORTH PROVIDENCE – A joint venture involving ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. and Pantheon announced that it recently acquired North Providence Marketplace, the shopping plaza at 9 Smithfield Road, and public records show that the group purchased the property for $21.2 million.

According to the bargain and sale deed, a public record of the sale, a Maryland-based real estate holding company called GG REIF I North Providence LLC sold North Providence Marketplace to the New York City-based SO North Providence JV LLC, a real estate holding company for ShopOne and Pantheon.

North Providence Marketplace is a 112,497-square-foot grocery store-anchored shopping center, occupied by anchor tenant Shaw’s Supermarket, located about 2 miles north of downtown Providence.

“North Providence Marketplace has been a fixture of the North Providence community for over 50 years and is considered the dominant center of its kind in the trade area,” according to a recent acquisition announcement released by the joint venture.

The previous owner of North Providence Marketplace, through its real estate holding company, was Greenberg Gibbons, which purchased the property for $18.6 million in 2021. That was the first major property acquisition for Greenberg Gibbons in Rhode Island, the company said at the time.

The North Providence Marketplace plaza was constructed in 1995 on three parcels, totaling 12.5 acres. Prior to Greenberg Gibbons, the property was owned by a company called North Providence LLC, according to town records.

The North Providence Marketplace plaza is currently 88% occupied, according to the ShopOne Centers REIT Inc. and Pantheon joint venture.

In addition to the Shaw’s, which has an in-store Starbucks that came as the result of a 2020 renovation, the shopping plaza contains businesses that include Dollar Tree, Rainbow, H&R Block, and Sally Beauty Supply.

The central portion of the shopping plaza, which is located less than five minutes from Providence College and Rhode Island College, with a total of 180,750 people who reside within a 3-mile radius of the property, was most recently valued by North Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $7.45 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

“We are pleased to have acquired North Providence Marketplace, a high traffic institutional-quality grocery-anchored shopping center serving a fundamentally strong and established trade area,” Chris Reed, chief investment officer at ShopOne, said in an announcement of the sale. “North Providence Marketplace has catered to the high number of employees and students in the Providence market for more than five decades, and we are excited to provide this community with a clean, safe and enjoyable shopping environment each time they visit. We look forward to investing additional capital at the property to add retail uses that will complement its existing merchandising mix.”

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.