Should a North Kingstown country club be allowed to keep an unpermitted seawall it claims is protection against rising sea levels?

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on May 12 filed a lawsuit against Quidnessett Country Club, accusing the private golf club of building an unpermitted seawall along Narragansett Bay.

The lawsuit claims the seawall was constructed without required approvals and violates state environmental law.

R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council investigators identified the unauthorized rock wall in August 2023 and determined that vegetation had been removed and tidal areas filled with stone and other material.

Lawyers for the North Kingstown club initially called the wall an emergency measure necessary to protect its signature 14th hole from rising sea levels.

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The club has since submitted numerous shoreline restoration plans that have all been rejected by regulators. It has filed its own lawsuit trying to avoid removal of the wall.