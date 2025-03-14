Should colleges lose federal funding because they allowed campus protests over the Gaza war?

Brown University is one of 60 colleges across the U.S. that have been put on notice by the U.S. Department of Education for possible Civil Rights Act Title VI violations relating to antisemitic harassment and discrimination occurring on their campuses.

Brown and the other affected schools received letters from education department warning them of “potential enforcement actions” if they don’t honor Title VI to protect Jewish students on campus.

The education department said it is investigating potential incidents following Gaza war protests that occurred at Brown and on other college campuses across the country.

Five schools – Columbia University, Northwestern University, Portland State University, the University of California Berkeley and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities – have already been investigated for “widespread antisemitic harassment” that was reported on those respective campuses, federal education officials said.

- Advertisement -

The education department said it canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia due to the school’s “continued inaction to protect Jewish students from discrimination.