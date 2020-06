Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Newspaper publisher John Howell didn’t think he would ever have to lay himself off. But when COVID-19 hit the United States, that’s exactly what he had to do to save his Warwick-based newspaper company, Beacon Communications Inc., which publishes the Warwick Beacon and other small newspapers. As advertising revenue quickly evaporated during the economic shutdown…