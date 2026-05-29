Should political candidates be allowed to spend up to $10,000 in campaign contributions for home or office security systems?

The state Senate on May 19 unanimously approved a bill allowing political candidates to spend up to $10,000 in campaign contributions on home and office security systems.

Sponsored by Sen. Hannah M. Gallo, D-West Warwick, the Safeguarding Election Candidates Using Reasonable Expenditures Act would expand allowable campaign fund expenditures to home and office security systems during election cycles.

Expenses for guns, payments to family members and unrelated home improvements would be prohibited. But surveillance cameras, smart technology and alert systems would be approved for up to $10,000 for each election cycle. And there would be no need to provide documentation of threats or law enforcement verification.

John Marion Jr., executive director of the government watchdog group Common Cause Rhode Island, said the bill makes sense if exemptions are enforced.

- Advertisement -

A House version of the bill has yet to be voted on.