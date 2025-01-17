Should Providence set a so-called consumption tax of 7% on the city’s private parking operators?

Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley is proposing a 7% sales tax on commercial parking lots and garages.

Smiley estimates the tax could raise an estimated $1.8 million next fiscal year and become a predictable annual revenue stream. The city has a fiscal 2026 deficit of at least $14 million, he says.

A city commission last year recommended the new consumption tax among several tax-related proposals, including a tax on ticket sales for special events. The latter has not been acted on.

The proposed tax on parking lots and garages would need the approval of the General Assembly.

