Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The amount of money owed by the state’s top income tax delinquents has grown 50% in the last five years to $65.2 million, which is raising questions for some about the effectiveness of Rhode Island’s effort to collect those back taxes. The R.I. Division of Taxation publishes running lists of the top 100 businesses and…