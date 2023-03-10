R.I. Commerce Corp. is working on a new statewide tourism campaign and has narrowed its list of pitch options to two.

Chief Marketing Officer Anika Kimble-Huntley told Providence Business News nonresidents have been surveyed for feedback. Focus groups and the state’s tourism district leaders have also weighed in.

She also hopes to get feedback from Rhode Island residents, which she told PBN in 2021 would be an important part of developing the next statewide campaign.

It is unclear how much of a role residents’ opinions will play in the final decision, but it looks like they will at least get to respond to an online questionnaire, similar to the survey already conducted among potential out-of-state visitors.

- Advertisement -

The last high-profile tourism campaign launch was in 2018 with “Fun-Sized,” which included video ads highlighting seasonal activities in the state.

Should residents get to weigh in on Rhode Island’s next statewide tourism campaign? Yes, who knows the state better than its residents? Yes, but only in a limited way No, leave that to professional marketers No, what matters is how nonresidents see the state I’m not sure Results Vote